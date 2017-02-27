5:34am Mon 27 February
Nokia's no-frills 3310 set for comeback

The once popular no-frills mobile phone, the Nokia 3310, is set to make a comeback.

HMD Global, the Finnish company that has the rights to sell Nokia branded mobile phones, said the 3310 would boast a 22-hour talk-time and a month long stand-by.

"For the Nokia 3310 we just couldn't resist," the company said in a statement.

"We wanted to reward loyal Nokia phone fans and make a statement that rich heritage, innovation and modern design can go hand-in-hand," it said.

HMD said it would issue more details about the phone's release at the World Mobile Congress in Barcelona today .

The company said a new generation of smartphones, the Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3, limited edition Nokia 6 Arte Black, and the Nokia 3310 would be available in the second quarter of this year.

- NZ Herald

