Pedestrian crossing at Lyttelton to go hi-tech

Sick of the little green man turning to red before you've had enough time to cross the road? Engineers may have come up with a solution.

A pedestrian crossing that uses radar technology to sense people and adjust crossing time is set to be installed in Lyttelton.

"It can tell if a person is taking a longer or shorter time to cross the road and it will adjust the cross time accordingly," said Colin Knaggs, NZ Transport Agency Highway Manager.

If a pedestrian crosses prematurely, before the cross signal shows, or walks away from the crossing, the technology also cancels the pedestrian's request to cross so traffic is not held up unnecessarily.

The new crossing is being installed on Norwich Quay, State Highway 74, between Sutton Quay and Canterbury Street, as part of a Transport Agency-led project in the Lyttelton Port Recovery Plan.

Knaggs said the project was about improving safety for pedestrians while maintaining freight efficiency to and from the Lyttelton Port.

"This project will make it easier and safer for people to walk around their community. It will be safer for children to walk to school, and older people will have the time they need to cross.

"The smart technology also means traffic will not get held up if people finish crossing early or decide not to cross. If no-one is waiting or on the crossing, drivers will be able to continue without delay.

"This is a big advantage on roads like this which are used to access the Port."

Along with the new signals, the project will see new tactile paving installed along with new footpaths. The road will also be repaired and improved and a new bus stop will be installed at a safer location adjacent to Fisherman's Wharf restaurant.

Work starts this coming week with it is expected to be completed by the end of April.



Motorists are advised to expect short delays during the work.

