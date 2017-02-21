Woman has 100 surgeries for perfect Barbie body - and aims to have more

A surgery-obsessed woman who wants to become a "real-life Barbie" has undergone ever more extreme procedures to mirror the famous doll - and her parents aren't impressed.

Pixee Fox, 26, has had more than 100 cosmetic surgeries - including having six ribs removed and permanent eye implants to make them "cartoon green" - says she plans to have even more procedures done next year.

Not look a like just inspiration. I Love cartoons A post shared by Pixee Fox - The Living Cartoon (@pixeefox) on Jan 28, 2017 at 12:29pm PST

The glamour model's body heroes include cartoon characters Jessica Rabbit, Sleeping Beauty's Aurora and Holli Would from Cool World and she's spent nearly $182,149.41 to look like them - all funded by savings and male fans.

But her pursuit of plastic fantastic is wildly different to her rural upbringing.

Fox grew up in Gavle, Sweden, under her conservative parents and older sister.

Continued below.

Related Content Watch NZH Local Focus: Taihape man shears one million sheep Yellow car loathed by visitors to English village vandalised 'Cash me ousside' teen from Dr Phil kicked off flight for punching passenger

Speaking about her family's reaction to her drastic transformation, she admitted: "I think it is hard for every parent to see your kid change and you don't really understand why.

"I know my mum is a bit disappointed in me. It's hard to see her disappointment. Especially when I have just had a new procedure done."

My dream was to look like a fairy, a fantasy cartoon. #beforeandafter #plasticsurgery @pixeefox.media A post shared by Pixee Fox - The Living Cartoon (@pixeefox) on Nov 19, 2016 at 1:16pm PST

She continued, "It's always a little uncomfortable to go home. I never really fitted into my hometown. Even when I was very young, I felt like I had to go away and do my own thing."

However, Fox remains close with her sister Lovisa, 28.

She said, "When I tell her about new procedures, she just laughs. She thinks I'm crazy but she doesn't think anything negative."

Her dad Karl-Axel Bartholf, however, is still coming to terms with her transformation - especially as he remembers his daughter as a tomboy who worked as an electrician in a local electronics factory.

"It is a shock for us all," he said.

Mum Anna-Lena fears Fox's body can't withstand all the surgeries she's had - and the many more she's planning to have in the future.

She said, "When does the body say, 'No, stop?'

"Now she is 26, what happens when she is 62? She was so beautiful before. She is cute now too, but in a completely different way."

She said her daughter was quiet and often kept to herself as a child and "didn't really know where she belonged".

She continued, "She knows I don't like it - any of it - but I would rather have a happy daughter than one who feels down and bad."

- news.com.au