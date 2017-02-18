9:50pm Sat 18 February
Behold Tiny Trumps: New memes showing the President in a smaller light are the latest to take the internet by storm

Tiny Trump is 'Putin' a smile on people's faces. Photo / Supplied
It is no secret Donald Trump feels strongly about his public perception.

He has previously fired up publicly when he was mocked for having small hands and he slammed Saturday Night Live's impersonation of him as a "complete hit job".

But no matter how much the President works to prove himself as a big leader, there's always those willing to bring him down to something a little smaller, the Daily Mail reports.

Behold the latest meme taking the internet by storm: Tiny Trumps.

The edited images of the President first appeared on a new Reddit community called Tiny Trumps on Thursday night.

Now the internet has now been flooded with memes of Trump looking about four feet tall next to other big world leaders and even his wife Melania.

Here are a few that are making the rounds:

- Daily Mail

