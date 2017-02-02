Uber boss quits Trump business panel after criticism

Uber boss Travis Kalanick is stepping down from President Donald Trump's economic advisory council following intense public criticism.

The board, which also counts Tesla chief executive Elon Musk as a member, is due to meet the President on Friday.

Uber has been the target of a viral campaign urging customers to delete the ride sharing service App after it was viewed as disregarding a boycott by taxi drivers protesting Mr Trump's controversial immigration ban.

Uber had tried to appease customer concerns by setting up a $3m legal fund to help drivers affected by the executive order.

However, Uber's boss said that he would be stepping down to stop his membership of the President's council being read as support for the policy.

In an email to staff Mr Kalanick wrote: "Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that.

"Earlier today I spoke briefly with the president about the immigration executive order and its issues for our community. I also let him know that I would not be able to participate on his economic council."

Mr Kalanick had previously tweeted that he intended to use the meeting with Mr Trump to air his opposition to the executive order.

- Daily Telegraph UK