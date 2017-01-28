Theresa May arrives at White House for meeting with Donald Trump

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has arrived at the White House for her first meeting with Donald Trump, declaring the UK and US can lead the world "together again".

May was greeted by President Trump and ushered inside as the White House declared the UK its "premier ally".

He showed her the bust of Winston Churchill which has been returned to the Oval Office after being removed during the Obama administration.

Trump said: "It's a great honour to have Winston Churchill back."

Gesturing to the bust he said: "This is the orginal in many, many ways."

May said "Thank you very much Mr President" and the two leaders then shook hands.

May said the special relationship would be "renewed for a new age" as she became the first world leader to meet Trump since his inauguration.

The White House said Trump and May would hold talks, followed by a press conference and a working lunch.

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, said the UK was America's "premier ally" and the people of the two counties had delivered a "very similar message" through Brexit and the election of Trump.

Conway said: "These are two individuals - two freshly minted world leaders - who came into office very similarly through the people.

"People sent a very clear and convincing message in the US and the UK that they wanted to go outside of the establishment."

We have the opportunity, indeed the responsibility, to renew the special relationship for this new age. pic.twitter.com/vvOMAtPyvZ — Theresa May (@theresa_may) January 27, 2017

In a rare tweet May chose to issue a clip from her speech in Philadelphia yesterday in which she said: "As we rediscover our confidence as you renew your nation just as we renew ours.

"We have the opportunity, indeed the responsibility, to renew the special relationship for this new age.

"We have the opportunity to lead together again because the world is passing through a period of change.

"And in response to that change we can either be passive bystanders or take the opportunity once more to lead, and to lead together."

