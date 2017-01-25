Another 151 towns, 43 suburban areas to get access to ultra-fast broadband by 2024

A further 151 New Zealand towns will get ultra-fast broadband before 2024, the Government announced today.
Another 43 suburban areas on the fringes of major centres will also be included in the second phase of the ultra-fast broadband (UFB) rollout.
The $300 million programme will allow 85 per cent of New Zealanders to have access to fibre within eight years - more than the Government's original goal of 80 per cent by 2022.
Auckland areas that will get access to UFB under the new rollout include Warkworth, Omaha, Wellsford, Matakana, and west coast communities including Piha and Muriwai, parts of Helensville, and Pukekohe.
By 2024, 94 per cent of the region will have access to fibre, which allows for peak internet speeds of about 100 megabits per second.
Once the installations are completed, Wellington will have the greatest access to UFB, with 95.4 per cent coverage. Northland will have the least access, at 53.5 per cent.
Communications Minister Simon Bridges, who took over the portfolio from Amy Adams in December, said the second phase of the UFB rollout would provide up to 423,000 more New Zealanders with access to "world-class broadband".
The first phase of the rollout focused mostly on larger cities, and at last count around 300,000 people had access to fibre internet connections.
UFB 1 = areas where fibre is already being installed. Completion date 2019.
UFB 2 = areas where fibre installations will begin this year. Completion date 2024
WHO GETS ACCESS TO UFB?
These are the areas which will get access to ultra-fast broadband under the Government rollout announced today.
(Source: Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment)
Northland
Ahipara
Kaikohe
Kaitaia
KeriKeri
Moerawa/Kawakawa
Paihia
Russell
Taipa Bay-Mangonui
Dargaville
Kaiwaka
Mangawhai Heads
Mangawhai Village
Maungaturoto
Paparoa
Ruawai
Hikurangi
Marsden Point/One Tree Point
Ruakaka
Waipu
Waikaraka
Auckland
Warkworth
Helensville/Parakai
Omaha
Muriwai Beach
Snells Beach
Waiheke Fringe
Wellsford
Piha
Matakana
Waiatarua
Waiau Beach
Waimauku
Parau
Auckland Fringe (Te Henga Rd, Henderson Valley, Laingholm, Stillwater, Flat Bush, Hingaia Peninsula)
Anselmi Ridge Rd
Brigham Creek Rd
Fred Taylor Rd
Pukekohe
Waikato
Hamilton Fringe - Temple View
Ngatea
Paeroa
Waihi town and beach
Matamata
Morrinsville
Te Aroha
Otorohanga
Putaruru
Taupo Airport
Turangi
Coromandel
Tairua
Te Puru
Thames
Whangamata
Whitianga
Horotiu
Whatawhata
Huntly
Ngaruawahia
Raglan
Taupiri
Te Kauwhata
Tuakau
Ohaupo
Rukuhia
Kihikihi
Pirongia
Piopio
Te Kuiti
Bay of Plenty
Kawerau
Opotiki
Fairy Springs Rd
Hinemoa Pt
Katikati community
Maketu
Paengaroa
Te Puke community
Omokoroa
Te Puna
Edgecumbe
Matata
Murupara
Gisborne
Ruatoria
Tolaga Bay
Taranaki
Inglewood
Okato
Waitara
Stratford
Eltham
Urenui
Manaia
Opunake
Patea
Hawke's Bay
Waipawa/Waipukurau
Wairoa
Clive Beach/Bay View
Otane
Napier-Hastings Fringe
Wall Road
Awatoto Industrial
Manawatu-Wanganui
Foxton
Shannon
Ashurst
Summerhill
Bulls
Marton
Taihape
Ohakune
Raetihi
Taumarunui
Dannevirke
Pahiatua
Woodville
Wellington
Carterton
Kapiti Fringe
Otaki
Featherston
Greytown
Martinborough
Upper Hutt Fringe - Alexander Rd
Kapiti Fringe - Pukeko St area
Upper Hutt Fringe - Racecourse Rd and Ward St
Marlborough, Nelson and Tasman
Blenheim Fringe - Riverlands and Roselands CommercialHavelock
Picton
Renwick
Nelson Fringe - The Brook
Kaiteriteri
Motueka
Murchison
Ruby Bay
Takaka
Wakefield/Brightwater
West Coast
Reefton
Westport Urban
Runanga
Hokitika
Canterbury
Methven
Lake Hood
Rakaia
Akaroa
Christchurch Fringe
Diamond Harbour
Amberley
Cheviot
Culverden
Kaikoura
Lake Tekapo
Twizel Communtiy
Lincoln Fringe
Darfield
Leeston
Southbridge
West Melton
Geraldine
Pleasant Pt
Temuka
Rangiora Fringe
Woodend Fringe
Oxford
Waikuku Beach
Waimate
Otago
Alexandra
Clyde
Cromwell
Roxburgh
Balclutha
Milton
Dunedin Fringe
Outram
Waikouaiti
Arrowtown/Lake Hayes Estate
Arthurs Pt
Queenstown Fringe - Jacks Pt
Queenstown Fringe
Wanaka/Lake Hayes
Oamaru Fringe - Weston
Southland
Bluff
Riverton West
Te Anau
Winton
Invercargill Fringe - Otatara