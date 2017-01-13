Nintendo unveils new Switch video game console

Nintendo's new Switch video game console has been unveiled in Japan.

The Kyoto-based maker of Super Mario and Pokemon games will sell the Nintendo Switch console in the United States for US$300 ($420). It will hit shelves in March, initially in Japan. There is no indication from Nintendo of when it will be available in New Zealand or the price of the console in this country.

Anticipation has been growing ahead of the release of the Switch.

Gamers can plug the Switch into their televisions to play on the big screen. But they can also opt to detach a smaller screen embedded in the console for play outside. The Switch includes a set of modular controllers with panels that snap onto the mobile screen.

Nintendo's fans have, for months, expressed their hope on social media that this new console can meet their growing mobile needs - and help the beloved firm recover from its disappointing 2012 Wii U console.

That console also had a two-screen layout, but it was clunky and created playability challenges not even Nintendo could conquer. Without killer games or any other compelling reason to buy a Wii U, gamers didn't pick it up, and Nintendo's profits and credibility took a serious dive. The Switch seems to build off the idea of the two-screened Wii U, but tries to avoid its pitfalls with a more practical, consumer-friendly idea of the second screen's function: a way to take your games with you.

That concept is a big shift for Nintendo. It shrugged off pleas from analysts and fans to embrace mobile gaming for years, even as players flocked to convenient casual gaming on smartphones. Now, Nintendo is working to prove itself to the many fans who've written it off as a dying company that's incapable of doing anything besides capitalizing on nostalgia.

- Associated Press and Bloomberg