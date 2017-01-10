8:26am Tue 10 January
New Zealand from space: International Space Station astronaut tweets stunning photos of the country from space

As Kiwis wound down from another summer's day, astronaut Ignazio Magnani was pointing his camera down from 400 kilometres above the Earth. Photo: @IgnazioMagnani / Twitter
Good morning beautiful New Zealand.

This was you, yesterday, from space.

As Kiwis wound down from another summer's day, astronaut Ignazio Magnani was pointing his camera down from 400km above the Earth.

The Italian was on the International Space Station as it passed over New Zealand.

Click.


He had earlier tweeted about the station's planned orbit over New Zealand.

"The @Space_Station is visible to the nakedeye at 10:24 pm
everywhere in NZ."

It's not the first time our land has caught Magnani's eye.


A day earlier he tweeted an image of the Canterbury plains and its ribbons of braided rivers.

- NZ Herald

