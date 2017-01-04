SpaceX ready to launch again

Elon Musk's SpaceX says it has determined the cause of a launch pad explosion that destroyed a satellite in September and is ready to start launches again as early as Sunday (Monday NZT).

An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket exploded on September 1 in Cape Canaveral, destroying a satellite that Facebook planned to use to beam high-speed internet to Africa.

That marked a setback for the California-based private space firm and its billionaire

founder, who wants to revolutionise the launch industry by making rocket components reusable.

In a statement this week, SpaceX said it had traced the problem to a pressure vessel in the second-stage liquid oxygen tank.

It said it will change the way it fuels for now, and in the future will redesign its pressure vessels.

SpaceX said it hopes to launch 10 Iridium NEXT communications satellites from a base in California on Sunday in the US.

The Federal Aviation Administration has to approve the conclusions of the SpaceX investigation of the September failure.

That accident - the second of its kind since SpaceX was founded in 2002 - came just over a year after a Falcon 9 rocket failed after lift-off on June 28, 2015, destroying a Dragon cargo capsule bound for the International Space Station.

Before that, SpaceX had logged 18 successful launches of the Falcon 9 - including six of 12 planned supply missions to the ISS carried out as part of a US$1.6 billion ($2.31b) contract with NASA.

It carried out another eight successful launches since June 2015, including in August of last year when a Falcon 9 successfully placed a Japanese communications satellite in orbit, and then landed intact on a floating drone ship.

Before then the firm lost several rockets as it attempted to land them upright on an ocean platform at the end of a flight - a crucial part of its strategy for the all-important reusable spacecraft - a SpaceX project that is set to make space travel far more cost effective.