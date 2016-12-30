Who is Serena Williams' fiance Alexis Ohanian?

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Serena Williams' fiancee Alexis Ohanian is a resourceful internet entrepreneur who co-founded the hugely popular Reddit just 16 months after he finished university.

The 33-year-old New Yorker, who has over one hundred other tech start-ups in his portfolio, is also a strong advocate for internet freedom.

According to business information website Crunchbase, Ohanian met fellow Reddit founder Paul Graham at University and the pair initially set out to build a platform to enable people to order food from their phones.

The idea fell flat, but the next idea they came up with was reddit.com, which had 542 million monthly visitors this year, making it the 11th most visited website in the United States and 25th in the world.

Reddit was sold to Conde Nast shortly after it was founded, but Ohanian continued as a manager until leaving in 2010 to volunteer in Armenia for business start-up non-profit company Kiva.org.

Ohanian also co-founded "sidekick-for-hire" company Breadpig, which helps artists publish their material and avoid pitfalls along the way. He is also involved with "consumer-oriented online travel company" Hipmunk.

He has also spoken at over eighty universities, given TED talks, and appeared in countless publications.

- NZ Herald