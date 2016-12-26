Real-time translators being used in Tokyo taxis

KDDI Corp. and a taxi company are testing the feasibility of taxis equipped with automatic translation systems.

The system, which aims to facilitate smooth communication between taxi drivers and foreign tourists, can translate Japanese into English, Chinese and Korean, and vice versa.

KDDI intends to put the system into practical use by 2020, when the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are scheduled to take place.

The tests, which began December 20 and are scheduled through March 2017, are being conducted in Tokyo using two taxis.

The system features a voice that acts as a translator for the driver and foreign passengers. It is heard via speakers installed near the driver's seat and rear seats. The translations are also displayed on tablets.

The automatic translations are done using internet cloud computing services that store and manage cumulative data on roads, tourist sites and other places.

- Washington Post