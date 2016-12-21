Sea kelp infused pyjamas moisturise Emirates' first class passengers inflight

Emirates has introduced what it describes as the world's first moisturising pyjamas designed for an airline.

The "loungewear' for first class passengers has billions of capsules applied to the fabric which releases naturally-moisturising sea kelp during movement.

In partnership with Matrix, the suits use microcapsule technology designed to keep skin hydrated during the flight.

They will be available in the first class cabin on overnight long haul flights, such as those from New Zealand to Dubai.

The airline says sea kelp, a brown sea algae or seaweed normally found in the Antarctic Ocean, is known to be rich in nutrients that hydrate skin while retaining moisture, especially useful in an aircraft environment.

The technology locks in the moisturiser for up to 10 washes so passengers can re-use them. Suits include matching slippers and eye mask.

Emirates has five daily A380 services from New Zealand and has introduced a new range of luxury spa products and new kit bags for its premium class passengers.

The airline will face direct competition on the route from New Zealand to the Middle East when Qatar Airways starts Auckland-Doha services in early February.

- NZ Herald