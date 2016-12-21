Here are 10 hacks to make your Netflix binge-watching experience even better

By Matthew Dunn

Netflix might seem pretty straight forward, however with a few little tweaks and third party software, you can personalise your binge-watching experience like never before.

Here is a list of things you can do to take your Netflix to the next level.

1. MAKE SURE YOU RATE THE CONTENT

Unless you are a film buff, giving ratings to the content you consume can be quite the task.

While Netflix suggests content based on what you have already consumed, the algorithm is much closer to your tastes if you review movies personally.

You might already notice the content has ratings, but this is from the average of people with similar tastes to you, not your authentic view.

2. JUST GO SOLO

If you don't agree with the 'My List' section created by Netflix's algorithm, you can go solo and create your own manually.

By heading the MyListOrder page, you have the choice to rearrange content to create a playlist of content you are hoping to watch.

This list will then be syndicated across all of your viewing devices.

3. DECISION MADE EASY

Continued below.

Related Content Calum Henderson: Ten good TV things to come out of 2016 Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and his fully automated home John Drinnan: Amazon video move means more competition for Sky TV

Facebook is already a large part of our lives, so why wouldn't you turn to it for Netflix recommendations?

After Facebook opened its Messenger platform to developers in April, the AndChill bot was created.

The bot will send you recommendations and trailers based on your communications with it.

4. SLIGHTLY MORE DARING

Maybe chatting to a bot isn't your thing, but you still can't decide what to watch on Netflix.

If you are feeling a little adventurous, Netflix Roulette can recommend something completely at random.

There is also the option to filter by actor, director or keyword to make your suggestion a little less random, but where is the fun in that.

5. PIMP YOUR SUBTITLES

If you loving watching foreign movies on Netflix, but hate the subtitles, there is a solution.

You can change the size, colour and style of the subtitles in Netflix's web browser interface.

By going to 'Your Account' and then 'Subtitle Appearance', you can be enjoying all of the foreign goodness Netflix has to offer in no time.

6. REMOVE THIS DISTANCE

Sometimes you want to have a good old fashioned movie night with your mates, but distance doesn't always allow for this.

Enter Chrome extension Netflix Party, which will synch playback so everyone will be able to watch the same movie at the same time.

Taking things one step further, the extension also has a side-screen chat box for conversation during the binge-watching experience.

7. AVOID THE WHEEL OF DEATH

If you have a slow internet connection, you might be very familiar with buffering wheel of death.

Luckily, you can beat this happening by manually adjusting Netflix's streaming quality settings.

If watching Netflix in Chrome, pressing Control-Shift-Option-S will bring you to a secret menu that will allow you to tweak the bitrate and quality of your stream.

Those watching Netflix on a console can also find the menu with the slightly more complicated method of pressing 'up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, up, up, up, up'.

8. WATCH WITHOUT THE DATA

Netflix added the option to download content from its service for offline play.

While you can't download every movie and show on Netflix, heading to the "Available for Download" from the menu will show you what is available.

You can choose between standard and higher downloads - one is obviously quicker to download and takes up less space on your device, the other offers higher resolution.

Netflix will clear all the content after a certain date, but if your downloads are taking up too much space on your device, you can select to "Delete All Downloads" in the app.

9. SECRET CODES

By making a small tweak to the Netflix URL, you will be able to unlock hyper-specific genres such as religious documentaries or cerebral French-language dramas from the 1960s.

To manually explore categories usually hidden by the streaming service, you will need to enter the following URL: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/INSERTNUMBER.

A full list of the secret codes can be found here.

10. MY FINGER IS ON THE BUTTON

At the 2015 World Maker Fair, Netflix unveiled a prototype known as "the Switch" - a button that can dim the lights, activate your phone's Do Not Disturb feature and get the streaming service ready for the night ahead.

Despite being a little complicated, Netflix is confident people can complete their own button and has included all the information needed to do so.

- news.com.au