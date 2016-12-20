The gadgets Kiwi companies are showing off at Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

The annual consumer electronics show in Las Vegas is the launch pad for some of the world's hottest technology - and in 2017 New Zealand is joining it in force.

Government-backed Callaghan Innovation has selected 14 Kiwi startups to showcase their products at CES in the Nevada capital this week.

Last year's event attracted more than 160,000 attendees and covered almost 2.5 million square feet.

One of the biggest shows of its kind, CES covers tech from video, audio, robotics and sensors through to wearables digital imagery and gaming.

We take a look at the Kiwi companies bringing their products to the world.

Point Zero

The company has developed 'Holospace' - what it says is the world's first interactive hologram. The holospace has a number of applications including use in retail, medicine and education.

The holospace allows customers to create and view their dream products, patients to visualise the size and location of tumours or injuries, and museums such as Te Papa to display complex ideas in science and technology, in a visual and easy to understand way. The company uses display technology combining 3D holograms with interactive content, and makes both the software to create the hologram as well as the machines to display them. These displays range in size from a human-sized example currently in use at Te Papa in Wellington, to holograms able to be viewed on a smartphone.

Myovolt

Textile technology expert Steve Leftly of Myovolt has created wearable vibration therapy, aimed at helping sports, exercise and fitness users recover faster, perform better and move more easily. The wearable therapy devices can be used to warm-up and condition key parts of the body before training or exercise to increase muscle power, improve flexibility and reduce the chance of injury. The products deliver frequency vibration energy into target muscle and soft tissue areas. Myovolt is targeting everyday users with the product being both affordable and flexible in its use. The company has already worked with a number of professional athletes including at the London and Rio Olympics. Leftly has also done previous work with Levi's, Nike and Adidas to develop and commercialise their wearable tech products.

Koha Technologies

Koha is dedicated to telling cultural stories through the use of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR). It provides a platform to store, access and convey cultural stories and create innovative ways to learn about and interact with indigenous culture and heritage. Koha Technologies uses mobile apps, web portals and social platforms to showcase its work. The company empowers indigenous cultures through its products and mobile communications, allowing whanau and the wider community to learn about Iwi taonga, or treasure.

Boxfish

A self-propelled underwater camera that a user on dry land can view in any direction with a virtual reality interface. The Kiwi developer of the mini remote-operated underwater vehicles says its products are used for science, film and exploration and are capable of live streaming high-quality video hands-free. Its remotely operated vehicles (ROV's) have been designed with what it says is a unique thruster propulsion and stabilisation system, making it one of the most manouverable on the market. The products are battery powered meaning they are faster with no need for heavy cables. Up to 90 minutes of video could be recorded before the batteries needed charging.

Wireless Guard

The brainchild of a University of Canterbury trio, Wireless Guard is developing a security device called Hatch which monitors whether windows and doors are open, and sends the information to a user's mobile device. The company's aim is to help prevent burglaries. Hatch, it's first product, is a low-cost sensor which can be fitted to doors and windows to detect whether they are locked or not. Founders Anthony Lefebvre-Allen, Taylor Howatson and Gabriel Eden said the product was developed after Howatson was burgled through an unlocked door. The trio said the product gave an added level of security and reassurance to users.

Dotterel

The majority of sound that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) or drones make is generated by turbulence at the tips of their propellers, according to drone noise suppression technology business, Dotterel. The company said this was a major issue for UAV businesses and restricted their use worldwide. The company have developed a solution to this through lightweight propeller shrouds lined with nano-fibre acoustic dampening materials. This reduces turbulence and directs radiated noise skyward. According to Dotterel, this greatly reduced noise pollution experienced from the ground, and helped to enhance direct sound recorded from the UAV. The company's shrouding process also offered additional protection for the UAV.

REYEDR

Reyedr's wearable technology uses a smartphone app and augmented reality to create motorcycle helmets with a heads-up display at eye level, showing information on the bike and the road ahead without the distraction of reading the dashboard. The product works through prevention, tracking and reaction. According to the company, it prevents accidents by having the information at eye level rather than the user having to look down at the dashboard. Its tracking can be shared with other riders in a group or with friends and family and it has crash detection technology built in which sends automatic alerts if it detects a crash. The REYEDR app can also be used to connect with other riders nearby.

Java Hifi

Designed and manufactured in New Zealand, the JAVA is a passive pre-amp activated by light. It uses light dependent technology in a unique circuit design to deliver what the company said was an exceptional sound quality. It works by varying current to alter the intensity of an internal LED, which in turn varies resistance to adjust the volume level, creating the purest possible path for the delicate audio signal. Nothing is added to the signal and nothing is subtracted.

Silex

Silex are also operating in the drone space, having designed and developed a multi-rover drone for industrial applications including search and rescue, surveying, asset inspections and mapping. According to the company, its main point of difference was that its flight time was better than other commercially available systems and its flight control system was fully integrated. Its drones were also weather proof, had a quick release gimbal system and a fully moulded carbon fibre body and arms.

Other companies joining the group are Synthstrom Audible - creators of portable synthesiser and sequencer Deluge, Spalk - software that allows anyone to commentate a sports game from anywhere in the world and synchronise their commentary to the live game video, Swiftpoint - developer of one of the world's most advanced gaming mice, Pop-in Technologies - a portable video conferencing and media sharing device that plugs into a TV and Phoenix Audio - technology which personally calibrates audio systems for people with hearing loss.

- NZ Herald