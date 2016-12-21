Emotiki a way to share Maori culture with the world

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Rotorua tourist destination Te Puia has launched a new mobile phone app with a distinctly Kiwi cultural flavour.

The organisation has launched an "emoji app" with 200 Maori and Kiwi cultural icons for people to share their Kiwiana moments with each other and the world.

The free downloadable app for iPhone and Android allows users to click on individual "Emotiki" icons and share them across social media platforms, messaging and email, save to devices, print, and more.

Owned by Te Puia, the Emotiki app uses the latest technology to share Maori words and concepts.

Te Puia sales and marketing general manager Kiri Atkinson-Crean said it was exciting to finally launch the app.

"We announced the development of the world's first Maori emoji app in May and since then a huge amount of work has gone on behind the scenes, including working closely with Te Arawa and Te Puia pakeke (elders), to make this Te Arawa-led app a true representation of who we are.

"We wanted to give people, particularly our young people, another way to express themselves and our unique Maori culture."

She said the Emotiki app was a light-hearted, easy-to-use way to share the meaning of Maori words and concepts with other cultures and with all New Zealanders.

Emotiki icons include tiki pukana expressions, taiaha, poi, hangi, kai moana, people - young and old - even the Maori wardens are featured.

"With so many special facets to our culture that we want to share with the world, we'll continue to add new and exciting icons frequently, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled - you can even suggest ideas for icons through some upcoming social media competitions."

The Emotiki app is available now to download free on smartphones and tablets with iOS 8 and later versions, and Android 4.4 and later operating systems.

To download the app, visit the AppStore or Play Store, and then get sharing. To find out more information on the app and how it works, visit www.emotiki.com.