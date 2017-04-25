'Map missing, Australia wannabe': World lines up to roast New Zealand

New Zealand; the land of ''100 per cent pure'' and the friendliest people on the planet, right? Think again.

According to hundreds of people from around the world, New Zealand is far from a magical land of hobbits, green pastures and stunning beaches.

Instead, Aotearoa is being roasted on a Reddit thread called "How bad can you roast New Zealand?" and the insults have poured in thick and fast.

While there are many insults we've heard before, there are a number of gems that even the staunchest Kiwi patriot would laugh at.

"Your air force's symbol is a kiwi. They're flightless" was the most popular insult, but in true Kiwi spirit one New Zealander responded with a joke of his own.

"Our airforce is fine. I know all three of the blokes in it, and they're great lads", he responded.

While a number of insults are too vulgar to repeat, here are some of the best from around the globe:

"Do you know why they call it land of the long white cloud? Even God covers up his mistakes."

"You are the s***** Australia but with an unoriginal name."

"The only country whose tough criminal underbelly includes grandmothers who grow avocados."

"That country is so uninteresting you had to get Peter Jackson to make ads for you."

"I like the New Zealand government site ... that doesn't include New Zealand on its map."

"You are the Wales of the Southern Hemisphere."

"Japan shaped, Union Jack stealing, sheep f******, Kiwi loving, Steven Adams s******, redneck raving, map missing, Australia wannabe."

But in true New Zealand fashion a Kiwi had the last laugh, responding with:

"There's an old saying by Robert Muldoon, that every time a New Zealander moves to Australia it raises the IQ of both countries."

Check mate.

- NZ Herald