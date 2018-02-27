The cavalcade that swept through the NZME offices today was akin to the arrival of state dignitaries or captains of industry.

Amid the hubbub ambled Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous, the 16-year-olds who captured imaginations when they broke New Zealand's 26-year-old Winter Olympics medal drought in South Korea last week.

Both had been presented with honorary pies – allegedly steak 'n' cheese - by The Hits radio station after Porteous claimed "I haven't had a pie in at least a month, so I'm pretty desperate" upon arrival at Auckland International Airport.

Sadowski-Synnott backed up his craving: "I'm going to get a pie too, and just breathe in the nice New Zealand fresh air, because I've missed it."

The pair were whisked to the studios of Radio Sport and NewstalkZB with pomp that indicated precious human cargo was in the vicinity. At the centre of the parade were bronze discs resting around their necks.

Sadowski-Synnott became New Zealand's youngest Olympic medal winner at 16 years and 353 days on February 22 at PyeongChang in the big air. Within a couple of hours Porteous undercut that mark aged 16 years and 91 days in the freeski halfpipe.

Well-wishers had swamped them all day. Their arrival through customs was met by a karanga from Rosehill College students, which Porteous described as "incredible, really insane". They were feted at the New Zealand Olympic Committee offices in Parnell and that continued through Auckland's various media empires.

"It's not going to sink in for at least a month," Porteous said. "We both have sore necks from the medals but it's a good thing.

"I'm going to keep being myself, and continue to work hard and ski."

Sadowski-Synnott agreed: "I hope everything stays the same; I hope it's all normal."

"I'm so excited to get back to snowboarding in a week and I don't think it will feel any different."

The pair cut lithe figures stripped of the bulky jackets and reflective masks which keep out the winter chill and blinding sun in their pursuit fresh powder and new tricks.

The bronze medals wore the fingerprints of many New Zealanders who had met them over the day, and indeed the week. That seemed appropriate too, given taxpayers invested $7.5 million into Snow Sports New Zealand over the four-year cycle.

Sadowski-Synnott and Porteous offered nothing but courtesy and grace as they embraced the adulation.

"Everyone in snow sports will agree they are not in it for money or to receive sponsorship," Porteous said.

"It plays a huge part - and is necessary - but everyone is doing it because they love the sport.

"I'd like to see more accessibility [to snow] in the North Island. Most of the population is there, so to have that central mountain [Ruapehu] is incredible. I hope they harness that."

For now though, the plan is simpler.

"I'm just looking forward to a good night's sleep," Porteous said. "I haven't had one since I got the medal."

"Straight after all this media stuff I fly to the States," Sadowski-Synnott added. "I'm not sure what the plan is from there. I might come home and go to school."

The pair will also receive an official welcome at their Wanaka base later this week.