All Blacks second-five Sonny Bill Williams has taken to social media to quash rumours he is heading back to Sydney to play for the Roosters in the NRL in 2018.

"I love being a part of the Blues Rugby Team and All Blacks. God willing I'm a part of another successful World Cup campaign next year in 2019," he tweeted on Monday.

The rumour was also rubbished by New Zealand Rugby and Sydney Roosters.

Roosters chairman Nick Politis said it was news to him.

"As far as I'm aware he's contracted to play rugby union in New Zealand.

"We love Sonny and we'll always love Sonny. But I'm not sure where this has come from."

According to Jimmy Smith - a former Roosters player – Williams will be playing for the Roosters this year.

The Big Sports Breakfast report said a deal has been done for Williams to return the Roosters in 2018 "as soon as his commitments with Super Rugby side Auckland were over".

According to Smith, New Zealand Rugby told Williams "he is not in their plans for the 2019 World Cup".

For it to be true Williams would have to be released from his New Zealand Rugby contract, which runs through to 2019, or given a sabbatical.