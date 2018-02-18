Yet another lucky fan has bagged $50,000 after a sensational one-handed catch in the crowd as the Black Caps faced England in their tri-series clash at Seddon Park.

Lucky fan Rudi Bosman stretched out and plucked a stunning one-handed catch, becoming the third Tui Catch a Million promotion winner and the second in successive Black Caps matches.

Bosman, who caught Dawid Malan's huge six over long-on, was ecstatic when interviewed by Laura McGoldrick after the catch.

"Feeling awesome. I'm very excited," Bosman said.

"I knew if the ball was coming my way I will catch it and so it proved to be."

When asked if he had a message to his wife who was watching at home, he had one simple request: "Please don't spend all the money yet."

The fan's catch comes after student Mitch Grimstone grabbed a low left-handed catch to win himself $50,000 in the Black Caps' last match against Australia.

The Black Caps lost to England by two runs but qualified for the tri-series final against Australia due to net run rate.

Another game___another winner of 50thousand Dollars...Brilliant take ...

Have 2 say NZ crowd r magnificent catchers..#NZvENG — Pankaj Nautiyal (@NautiyalG___) February 18, 2018

What a catch from the lad in the crowd! #nzveng — Reece Joint (@reece_joint) February 18, 2018

Haha it's class when someone takes a money catch in the crowd. Everyone loses their shit. #NZvENG #TriSeries — Scott Mantovani (@ScottManto) February 18, 2018

Gee looks like almost every Kiwi were decent fielders by birth! #NZvENG — BrainFaden Smith (@brainfadesmith) February 18, 2018

