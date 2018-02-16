The young man who won $50,000 after a lucky catch has spoken out about the "mayhem" when the ball landed in his hand.

Auckland man Mitch Grimstone bagged an impressive one-handed catch at Eden Park on Friday night as the Black Caps took on Australia in a T20 Tri-series clash.

Grimstone is the second winner in the Tui Catch a Million promotion this season, after the first $50k-catch was taken during last month's third ODI between the Black Caps and Pakistan in Dunedin.

Mitchell Grimstone celebrates getting the $50,000 dollar catch a million cheque after taking a one handed catch. Photo / Peter Meecham - www.photosport.nz

Speaking to the Herald from his Mangere Bridge home, Grimstone was overwhelmed with the attention since the catch which he called "a blur".

Advertisement

"It was a bit lucky. I was in the clear, everyone stopped, I was able to be by myself and take the catch.

"I just looked at it. I was holding it up. Everyone was jumping all over me.

"It was just mayhem after that. It was amazing. I still can't believe it."

Grimstone, 20, admitted that playing cricket since he was 5 had given him a steady hand. But he wasn't used to catching with his left. The decision came when he realised if he used his right he would be in an awkward position and risk juggling the ball - one of the Tui Catch a Million rules is to catch the ball cleanly.

Mitch Grimstone in the stands at the New Zealand Black Caps v Australia.Tri-Series International Twenty20 cricket. Photo / Andrew Cornaga - www.Photosport.nz

In his third year of an accounting degree at the University of Victoria in Wellington Grimstone was planning on being wise with his windfall. He wanted to put it into an investment or a long term deposit, perhaps allowing himself a "little treat".

"It's a lot of money, I've got to be smart about it.

"I won't give up my job. I've still got to work. I wouldn't do that."

Mitch Grimstone has been playing cricket since he was 5 - but doesn't usually catch with his left hand. Photo / Andrew Cornaga - www.Photosport.nz

Winning the cash prize was a silver lining to his favourite team losing, Grimstone said. Australia won by five wickets.

"I love the Black Caps. It wasn't too good, hopefully they perform better on Sunday."

When Grimstone finishes his degree he intends to apply for police college. In the meantime he will continue to work by taking bets for TAB.

​Tui Catch a Million rules

Must wear the official T-shirt

Have to catch one handed

No juggling of the ball

One catch per game

Have to be 18 or over

Ball has to be caught from a designated "catch zone"

Any risky or dangerous behaviour like diving will disqualify the catch