It's here. Super Rugby is about to kick off for 2018.

Round One will get underway this weekend when the Stormers take on the Jaguares in Cape Town early tomorrow morning (2.05am NZT).

There have been an array of changes from the previous two years of Super Rugby and to get you up to date, the Herald takes a look at seven things you might need to know.

Ben Smith looks on during a trial match against Crusaders this week.

1) Only four teams are in action this week

Only four teams are in action in week one. The Stormers who take on the Jaguares and the Lions who play the Sharks.

2) An All Black has been dropped

Asafo Aumua, 20, has been dropped from the Hurricanes. It is believed the explosive hooker failed to return in the condition expected for Super Rugby.

3) Four conference format axed

Super Rugby will go from an 18-team, four conference format to a 15-team, three conference one.

Each team will play eight matches within their own conference and four against teams from each of the other conferences.

4) Three former franchises thrown out

Three teams from the 2017 season won't put the boots on for 2018.

The Cheetahs and Southern Kings from South Africa and the Australian-based Western Force have all been cast out of the Southern Hemisphere competition.

James Lowe with Brodie Retallick charging behind him.

5) A long-awaited homecoming

The last time the Chiefs played at home was in the final round of the 2017 season - that was on July 15.

They played two rounds of finals football before they were knocked out by the Crusaders in Christchurch during the semi-final.

This season, they don't play at home until week five. They play don't play in week one, then they play in Christchurch and Auckland before they have a bye in week four. They play the Bulls at Waikato Stadium on March 16.

6) The playoffs

This year the three conference winners will automatically qualify for the finals, with five wild card spots up for grabs and awarded to the next best based on points.

Therefore over half of the competition will make it to the finals.

