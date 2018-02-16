A lucky fan bagged an impressive one-handed catch – and $50,000 – at Eden Park on Friday night as the Black Caps matched their highest ever T20 total in the Tri-series clash against Australia.

Student Mitch Grimstone grabbed a low left-handed catch after Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor smeared a delivery from Andrew Tye – the penultimate ball in the Kiwis' innings - over the square-leg boundary for six.

Grimstone is the second winner in the Tui Catch a Million promotion, after the first $50k-catch was taken during last month's third ODI between the Black Caps and Pakistan in Dunedin.

Mitch Grimstone celebrates with his $50,000 cheque. Photo / Photosport
Grimstone who is a longtime cricket fan and who also plays club cricket in Wellington said the catch still hadn't sunk in.

"It sort of happened in a blur because it sort of came over and I was like, 'I have a chance here' and then I just put [my hand] down the wall," he said.

"I'm not left handed but somehow I put it there and it stuck. Then everyone was just jumping all over me ... I actually just caught it and I was like, 'Holy!'

"It just went really quickly and I didn't really catch onto it until now. It still hasn't sunk in really it's all a bit of a blur."

Martin Guptill (105), the top-scorer in New Zealand's innings of 243-6, also paid tribute to Grimstone's effort in a post-innings interview.

Guptill smashed nine sixes on route to his second T20 hundred.

