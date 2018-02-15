The Seven Network has defended former aerial skier turned Winter Olympics commentator Jacqui Cooper who made an awkward gaffe during their Games telecast.

Commentating on Chinese aerial skier Yan Ting the five-time Winter Olympian said: "Very Chinese. They all look the same. Very hard to tell who is who."

Cooper took to Twitter to explain her comments.

Just finished the Aerials, I’ve noticed a whole bunch of comments about my remarks re the Chinese. I need to make it clear I was talking about the jump. The Chinese are trained by one coach with one technique, their aim is all to jump the same.

Bring on the final tomorrow night. — Jacqui Cooper (@JacquiCooperSKI) February 15, 2018

"I've noticed a whole bunch of comments about my remarks re the Chinese. I need to make it clear I was talking about the jump. The Chinese are trained by one coach with one technique. Their aim is to all jump the same."

Seven also quickly issued a statement saying what Cooper said was in context of the aerial manoeuvres the Chinese performed and "was not racist".

"During tonight's commentary of the women's aerials, commentator Jacqui Cooper, a former Olympian and world champion - noted that an aerial manoeuvre was in a technical and style sense, very Chinese. Meaning that the whole of the Chinese aerial team are trained in the same way - and the manoeuvre referenced was a classic, technically perfect, trademark of that team's style.

"At no time was the commentary racist, intended to be racist or offensive."

- AAP