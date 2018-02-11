South Korean ice dancer Yura Min recovered from a wardrobe malfunction to deliver a high-scoring routine with partner Alexander Gamelin.

Min's red top appeared to slide off at the top of her shoulders leaving the top of her chest briefly uncovered — but the pair didn't even flinch.

She even had the class to make fun of her dress slip when leaving the ice at the end of her routine.

"It's very hard to stay concentrated when you're worried about whether your costume is going to stay on," a Channel 7 commentator said.

Gamelin at one point had to pull the top back onto her shoulders in the middle of a spinning move.

The pair posted a score of 51.97 to sit fourth early in the short dance competition.

If we couldn’t have another wardrobe malfunction at the #SuperBowl at least we got one during #Olympics ice dancing. Twizzle #Olympics2018 pic.twitter.com/OLaBLFGkXK — Sharon Hoffmann (@Sharonakc) February 11, 2018

It even attracted the attention of Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones.

"I'm not no judge or anything, but I think her shirt is coming off, dude," Jones said in a video posted to Twitter.

"Don't stop that, pull it off. Let that motherf***er come off. You dance your ass off girl. Oh s***, just pull the sleeves up when you do that move. That's a soldier right there. She ain't going to stop. I wouldn't stop. I'd want my titties to be out. We've been working too long for this."

WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

