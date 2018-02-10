Flag bearers of the Canadian Olympic team Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have made a change to their figure skating routine after many dubbed it too sexual.

The "sexual" move sees Virtue hook her legs around Moir's shoulders and clasping her heads on the back of his head.

An alteration has been made to the routine in an attempt to make it more family-friendly.

According to the Toronto Star, "The Canadian Press was leery of moving photos which captured the pose".

In the slightly altered version Virtue still executes the legs-around hold but very quickly before dipping one limb down and then dismounting.

The move can be seen in the video below:

"What it came down to actually was that when we slowed it down and looked on the video, it wasn't aesthetically that beautiful of a position," Moir told the Toronto Star.

Virtue explained that the pair liked that the move made a statement.

"I think we liked that it made a statement, and it was different.

"And that was great for the start of the season. But for the overall vision of the programme, we hope that this new position fits a little better," she said.

The Canadian pair won ice-dance gold at the 2010 Games before claiming silver in 2014.