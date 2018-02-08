Pro golfer Graham DeLaet had social media buzzing on Wednesday after reporting a UFO sighting on Twitter.... just to later admit he had probably mistaken Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket for proof of extra-terrestrial life.

The 36-year-old Canadian claimed to have seen the UFO over Ixtapa, Mexico and insisted there was "no other explanation".

Just saw a UFO in Ixtapa, Mexico. No other explanation. Freakiest thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/swoaGl9JjO — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) February 7, 2018

The PGA Tour veteran, whose career earnings total US$11 million ($15 million), even captured video of the sighting.

Here’s the worst video ever of it pic.twitter.com/vdEDpBbuDn — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) February 7, 2018

The tweet garnered over 22,000 views but fans were quick to react - by suggesting DeLaet had over-indulged in his own brand of craft beer.....

Is this the original photo? pic.twitter.com/bHysjTnGG9 — Flagz2 (@flagz2) February 7, 2018

....tequila.....

You and Josè Cuervo? 😁 — Roger Fuller (@chkn_mn) February 7, 2018

..... or pointing out he had possibly caught a glimpse of Musk's SpaceX rocket, the Falcon Heavy, in its final burn stage, as several other sightings were reported in the southwest of the US.

Space X rocket? — Steve Jackson (@stevenpja) February 7, 2018

Elon — Jeremy Taggart (@Taggart7) February 7, 2018

DeLaet, who has over 122,000 Twitter followers, fired back at his doubters but later seemingly admitted defeat.

I know this. I’m 36 years old and I look at the sky every night. I’ve never seen anything like what I saw tonight. So you can think I’m crazy or whatever. But that was weird. — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) February 7, 2018