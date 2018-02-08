Pro golfer Graham DeLaet had social media buzzing on Wednesday after reporting a UFO sighting on Twitter.... just to later admit he had probably mistaken Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket for proof of extra-terrestrial life.
The 36-year-old Canadian claimed to have seen the UFO over Ixtapa, Mexico and insisted there was "no other explanation".
The PGA Tour veteran, whose career earnings total US$11 million ($15 million), even captured video of the sighting.
The tweet garnered over 22,000 views but fans were quick to react - by suggesting DeLaet had over-indulged in his own brand of craft beer.....
....tequila.....
..... or pointing out he had possibly caught a glimpse of Musk's SpaceX rocket, the Falcon Heavy, in its final burn stage, as several other sightings were reported in the southwest of the US.
DeLaet, who has over 122,000 Twitter followers, fired back at his doubters but later seemingly admitted defeat.