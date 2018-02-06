When Joseph Parker's camp was trying to negotiate a fight with Anthony Joshua, jibes at the Brit's 'glass chin' flew freely.

Now, with the fight signed off, Parker's coach Kevin Barry has admitted the comments were simply for the purpose of theatre.

"A lot of it was promotional and marketing strategy," Barry told Helen Yee Sports. "It was also said to try and build Joe's profile in the UK before we were able to sign this fight."

WBO heavyweight champion Parker will meet Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and IBO titles, in Wales on April 1 (NZ time) in a unification bout.

IT'S ON!! @anthonyfjoshua will fight @joeboxerparker for the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO World titles March 31st at @principalitysta - first time in history two reigning heavyweight champs have fought in 🇬🇧 @SkySportsBoxing #roadtoundisputed 👑👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/wTu8yF9D7r — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) January 14, 2018

Both boxers go into the bout unbeaten, however Joshua was sent to the canvas against Wladimir Klitschko last year.

"I think Anthony Joshua has a very good chin," Barry said. "He's been hit by some big punches in the Klitshcko fight. We know Wladimir Klitschko is a big powerful guy, had him on the ground but Joshua was about to shake it off and come back and score a spectacular knock out.

"We don't think he has a dodgy chin, but we know he can be knocked down. He was knocked down in amateurs, he's been knocked down in sparring, he was knocked down in the Klitschko fight."

With that in mind, Barry predicted Parker would be able to score a knock out win over the Brit.

However Parker isn't going into the fight looking for a knock out. If the fight goes the distance, then so be it.

"I'm envisioning myself with hand raised at the end and going back to New Zealand with the belts," Parker told Helen Yee Sports.

"I want to make history.

"If a knock out comes, it'll come. But it'll be a great fun."

Despite going into the fight with the underdog tag, Parker was confident and planned to use that label to his advantage in the build up to when the pair finally meet in the ring.



"Everyone's already thinking that we're going to lose the fight so there's no pressure. Our team's just focusing on what we need to do.

"He hasn't seen anything that we're going to bring.

"We know what we can do, we know how good we are, we just have to put it on display."

