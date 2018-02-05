Philadelphia has been waiting 50 years to win a Super Bowl — and Philly native Kevin Hart wasn't going to let the moment pass.

The comedian was inside the stadium in Minnesota to watch the Eagles' 41-33 win against the New England Patriots and he was pumped.

After watching the game from the stands, he made his way onto the field and attempted to join the players celebrating on the winner's podium.

But security wasn't going to let it happen.

Advertisement

I'm dying.... @KevinHart4real is trying to get on stage and security is telling him to get lost 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5OBiwdsIVh — Brendan Reilly (@RadioBren) February 5, 2018

The next time we saw Hart he had joined the NFL Network panel, who were broadcasting their post-game analysis and reaction.

Despite admitting "I've been drinking" Hart grabbed a microphone to add his two cents.

As he attempted to explain Philly's effort, he accidentally blurted out "we gave a f***" and recognised this was no time for him to be on live television.

He immediately returned the microphone and allowed NFL legend Deion Sanders to escort him off stage.

But there was at least one nice moment among the chaos. Philadelphia wide receiver Alshon Jeffery had a day to remember as he hauled in a touchdown during the Eagles' win. But his kid's day may have been even more memorable by the look on his face as he met Hart.

Might be time to head home, Kevin.