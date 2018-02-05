You don't defeat the New England Patriots playing safe.

Philadelphia learned from the mistakes Jacksonville made in the AFC Championship game, playing aggressive, courageous football to secure a 41-33 win against the Pats in Super Bowl 52.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson was an unlikely hero after two incredibly risky fourth down plays — one at the end of the first half and another with the game on the line in the fourth quarter — delivered the ultimate success.

Pederson became an instant Philly hero by delivering the city its first championship since 1960 — but it was how he did it that will make him a legend.

His first major gamble came with 38 seconds remaining in the first half and the Eagles looking to extend a 15-12 lead. At fourth-and-goal Pederson opted not to kick a field goal, instead calling a trick play which saw tight end Trey Burton throw the ball to quarterback Nick Foles for a touchdown.

"This for me is what turned the football game," commentator Cris Collinsworth said.

After wild end-to-end action in the second half, New England took its first lead of the game at 33-32 with just over nine minutes left in the game. Enter Pederson again.

Facing fourth-and-1 on his own 45-yard line, Pederson refused to punt and was rewarded as Foles made a crucial completion. Keeping the drive alive proved crucial as a few plays later Philly regained a lead it wouldn't give up. Pederson had delivered a masterclass. "He was relentless with his play calling, he never gave an inch," Collinsworth said.

Doug Pederson cojones are the size of church bells. Wow. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) February 5, 2018

Big brass ones on that Doug Pederson. — Joe Ruiz (@joeruiz) February 5, 2018

"We just wanted to stay aggressive," Pederson said. "My mentality coming into the game was that I'm going to stay aggressive with Nick and allow him to use his playmakers to make plays."

Of course you didn't win the Lombardi Trophy without star performances from your players and Foles, who was named the game MVP, was simply outstanding.

Ronald Darby #41 and Corey Graham #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate winning Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots 41-33 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Photo / AP

The Eagles back-up quarterback, who assumed control of the team after a season-ending injury to MVP contender Carson Wentz, completed 28/43 passes for 373 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception.

Running backs LeGarrette Blount and Jay Ajayi dominated on the ground, combining for 147 yards on just 23 carries, while Corey Clement (four catches for 100 yards, one touchdown) and Nelson Agholor (nine catches for 84 yards) led a superb performance by Philly's receiving corps.

Brandon Graham made the biggest defensive play of the game, sacking Brady in the final quarter when he threatened to rub out all of Philadelphia's good work.

Brady was incredible all game, throwing for a Super Bowl record 505 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) celebrates a touchdown with head coach Doug Pederson, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52. Photo / AP.

But needing a touchdown to retake the lead with two minutes on the clock, he fumbled the ball as Graham hit him and the Eagles recovered it to all but secure the trophy.

Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots. Photo / AP

Pats receivers Danny Amendola (eight catches for 152 yards), Chris Hogan (six catches for 128 yards, one touchdown) and Rob Gronkowski (nine catches for 116 yards, two touchdowns) all had days out in the high-scoring affair but none was able to haul in Brady's last second Hail Mary heave which could have kept the Pats alive.

New England was gunning for its sixth Super Bowl of the Bill Belichick-Brady era but will be forced to come back next year and attempt to win it with a 41-year-old quarterback.

Blooper model's infamous moment mocked

Gisele Bundchen, the supermodel wife of New England quarterback Tom Brady, found herself the target of relentless scorn after her husband failed to haul in an attempted catch in the first half of the Super Bowl.

Bundchen produced an infamous outburst after the Patriots lost Super Bowl 46 to the New York Giants, saying "my husband cannot f***ing throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time" after several drops by his receivers during the game.

Several social media users revived the quote after Brady was unable to catch the ball after being targeted by receiver Danny Amendola on a trick play today that likely would have ended in a touchdown.

Guess Gisele Bundchen was right a few years ago...her husband cannot catch the ball. — Everett Teaford (@ETeaparty25) February 5, 2018

It only got worse for the Brazilian beauty when Brady's opposite number, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, was able to secure a touchdown catch late in the second quarter.

Philadelphia produced its own piece of genius to catch the New England defence off guard — and unlike Brady, Foles made no mistake.