It has all the ingredients of the greatest romantic fairytale of our time.

The stunning tennis superstar and the average joe university student paired up through the most brazen and unlikely sports bet of our time.

Now, the incredible story of Eugenie Bouchard and University of Missouri marketing student John Goehrke is reaching its pinnacle — and the sporting world is still stunned by the unbelievable, seemingly impossible love story.

It all started when Bouchard fatefully agreed to go on a date with the unknown American, who seized his moment to bet his dating future on the New England Patriots making an unlikely comeback in Super Bowl LI against Atlanta.

The Atlanta Falcons were up by 25 points late against the New England Patriots and Bouchard was ready to call it.

I knew Atlanta would win btw — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

But Goehrke — then just a random sports fan with a Twitter account — went for the Hail Mary of all Hail Marys by asking the Canadian if she'd go out with him should New England miraculously finish on top.

Long story short, quarterback Tom Brady did what only Tom Brady can and the Pats won 34-28. And, much like Batman, Goehrke became the hero we needed but probably didn't deserve.

Lol it made a Twitter moment. And I will do it, I stay true to my word 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0rOUc0xJsC — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

Fast forward a couple of weeks and the pair were sitting courtside at an NBA game in New York to see the Brooklyn Nets play the Milwaukee Bucks. The smooth operator gave Bouchard a pair of Tiffany earrings (the next best option, given he can't really gift her a grand slam title) and when asked by TMZ if there would be a second date she replied: "For sure".

Goehrke and Bouchard were back together on Bouchard's Instagram account in December, appearing very cosy.

It was then only a week later that the duo was spotted on the beach together in Miami.

The pair were then asked to return to the scene of where the sparks first flew — at the Super Bowl — as guests of the NFL at the 2018 Super Bowl in Minnesota.

OMG. Back to where it all began?! And with the @Patriots too?! I’m in! What do you say @punslayintwoods? https://t.co/6Pfh7QNjtm — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) January 23, 2018

Well, they've kept their promise — and more.

Bouchard and Goehrke conducted a filmed Q&A using the Canadian NFL Twitter account where they appeared to open up about their relationship — before leaving fans on the edge of a cliff.

Talking to you guys ❤️ A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Feb 4, 2018 at 10:51am PST

The live interview conducted by fans on Twitter included questions about Bouchard's initial reaction to the moment she lost the bet at last year's Super Bowl.

They also revealed what their families and friends think of the whole circus and how it actually went on their first date.

The pair's chemistry in the video had many commentators certain that they are in fact dating — completing one of the great modern romance stories.

But just when it appeared fans were going to get the answer they all wanted to hear, Bouchard pulled the pin on the live Q&A, cheekily shutting it down as she was pretending to reveal if she and Goehrke were dating.

She also revealed in the interview that they do not yet have a bet planned for this year's game. But Goehrke has obviously already won this year's Super Bowl.