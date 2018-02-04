New Zealand driver Andrew Bagnall has been transferred to hospital during a yellow-flag dominated first six hours of the Bathurst 12 Hour race at Mount Panorama.

Bagnall, competing in the Pro-Am class of the Intercontinental GT event in an Audi R8 for the International Motorsport team was involved in an incident on lap 42.

He was conscious and responsive while being treated on the scene for neck and chest injuries before being transferred to the circuit medical centre, where it was determined he would be taken to hospital for further tests and observation.

At the halfway - six-hour - mark, German driver Christian Haase was leading in an Audi R8 he is sharing with co-drivers Christopher Miers and Markus Winklehoc.

Advertisement

Veteran Supercars driver Garth Tander was running second in another Audi ahead of Australia's Phillip Eng in a BMW.

Eng's team, which includes Supecars driver Steven Richards, was yesterday disqualified from qualifying for a technical breach and pushed from second place to the rear of the grid.

-NZN

To get the day's top sports stories in your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here