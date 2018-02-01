The "mystery" woman who decided to take off her clothes and romp around the Karaka Yearling Sales in South Auckland has been identified as a former reality TV star, according to a report.

The video of the female streaker performing her dance routine, including a couple of cartwheels, at New Zealand's premier horse auction at Karaka came to light yesterday - and immediately went viral.

The woman seemed to be in high spirits. Photo / via Twitter

Australian racing identity and former bookie Rob Waterhouse, husband of champion trainer Gai, posted the video of the woman cavorting and cartwheeling in her birthday suit on Twitter - complete with amusing caption.

The video has already amassed 25,000 views, no doubt aided by Waterhouse's tongue-in-cheek caption.

Advertisement

"An unusual and appealing lot going through the Karaka sale ring in NZ: an athletic, precocious type, good stride - plenty of bounce, if a shade frisky," Waterhouse wrote.

"My grandmother might dismiss as 'lacking breeding' and, no doubt, might be expensive to keep in work."

Gai and Robbert Waterhouse at Ascot in the UK in 2005. Photo / AAP

The woman, who can be heard laughing at bystanders as they ask her where her "trainer" is, has since been identified as Harmony Moki – a former The Bachelor NZ contestant.

Newshub reported Moki, who is a jockey, refused to comment when approached about the incident.

An Instagram post, however, appears to confirm that she is the woman in the video.

"Can't blame wine entirely, mostly it's coz I'm a dick," Moki wrote in one reply to her post.

Moki was a contestant in the 2016 season of The Bachelor NZ.

Harmony Moki during her stint on The Bachelor NZ. Photo / Supplied

The video ends when the woman runs towards the camera.

The performance even made headlines across the Tasman, with the Daily Telegraph posting the story - "A female streaker failed to attract any bids after an acrobatic display in the parade ring at the Karaka Yearling Sale in New Zealand."