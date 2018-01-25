Spectators abusing New Zealand Cricket's ticket pricing system are about to be given out.

Over 100 spectators clearly older than 14 were caught trying to get into Thursday night's T20 international against Pakistan at Eden Park on children's tickets.

NZC have priced tickets for 14 years and under fans at $5. Student concessions are $30 and full adult prices are $40 if bought in advance through NZC or $45 at the gate.

On Thursday night, the transgressors included a couple of 40 year olds, who were stopped at the gate and sent to buy full price tickets.

Advertisement

''They were a bit embarrassed,'' NZC general manager commercial James Wear said today.

''We are aware of it and (on Thursday night) we were vigilant in checking a number of junior tickets.

Read more:

Black Caps winning streak snapped by Pakistan

''What's disappointing is NZC has has very reasonable children's prices. We've done that deliberately to encourage children to come along and there's a small minority of people who are abusing this.''

Wear said while there have been problems around the country, the venues where the scam is most prevalent are Wellington and Auckland. Why?

''Probably because there's a higher content of people in their 20s,'' Wear said.

At Eden Park a new system was used at the entry points. When a child's ticket was scanned lights went off and another line of staff would then check the ticket, and the person holding it. Those caught out were then sent off to buy full price tickets.

When people buy children's tickets, they are sent two notes reminding them they have bought tickets for 14 years and under spectators.

People do claim children's tickets are bought by a friend or through a third party, suggesting the error, or fraud, is not their fault.

''It clearly says junior $5 on the ticket, so we'd encourage the purchasing off Ticketek or through a friend to make sure it is as an adult,'' Wear added.

Greater vigilance will take place at all venues for the rest of the summer, and there is particular concern for NZC around the tri-series T20 clash against Australia at Eden Park on February 16, a Friday.

''That's the key one,'' Wear said.

''We've got very good pre-sales for that. A number of children's tickets have already been purchased for that. I would be concerned that not all of them are valid children, and communications will be going to people in the next couple of weeks.''

The combination of Friday nights and limited-overs internationals at Eden Park is a fruitful one.

Two recent examples were the ODI tie against India on January 25, 2014, and the Australian ODI clash on February 3, 2016, won by 159 runs by New Zealand.

Both drew bumper crowds of about 28,000.

Wear recalled last year when Pakistan played a T20 at Eden Park about 22,000 turned up, on a Friday night, and around 7000 were sold on the day — ''a lot more than we'd bargained for''.

Wear was reluctant to put a figure on the Australian T20 early sales for February 16 at this point, other than to say it was looking ''very positive'' and the hope is for somewhere up around 27-28,000.

''We think Friday night at Eden Park works really well for a T20. People finish work and come across,'' he added.

In the meantime NZC are working with Ticketek and the Eden Park Trust Board to bring the hammer down on those looking to con the ticketing system.

However there are no plans to seek prosecutions against transgressors at this point.

To get the day's top sports stories in your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here