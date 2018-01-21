All the action from the Black Caps first Twenty20 against Pakistan in Wellington.

New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson will miss today's opening Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Wellington.

The Black Caps No.3 is suffering what was described as a "stiff side" and has not participated in warm-ups.

He will be rested as a precaution.

Advertisement

Williamson is likely to be replaced in the starting XI by Ross Taylor, as occurred when New Zealand played the West Indies at Nelson in late December.

Tim Southee will captain the side in Williamson's absence.

Play starts at 4pm.

Pakistan have lost experienced allrounder Shoaib Malik, who flew out to Dubai last night to rest after suffering delayed concussion after he was struck on the head in Hamilton. No replacement has been sought.

Pakistan were well beaten in their first three ODIs but in the last two, at Hamilton and Wellington, there were signs of noticeable improvement. T20 is their best form of the game — or at least the one in which they are ranked highest — and the prospects of an enticing rubber are there.

On Pakistan's last T20 series here, they beat New Zealand by 16 runs at Eden Park, but were then poleaxed by 10 wickets and 95 runs in Hamilton and Wellington respectively. Their T20 record is strong and at some point, New Zealand's winning run will end.

It could come this week but right now the hosts — with the likes of Glenn Phillips, Tom Bruce and Ben Wheeler freshening things up — are confident, playing good cricket and feel they have an edge on their opponents. Importantly, they also aren't getting ahead of themselves.