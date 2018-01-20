When Steven Adams and the Oklahoma City Thunder met the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland on Sunday (NZ time), an NBA fan would have expected a close encounter.

Instead, the Thunder dropped 148 points - their highest ever total in a match - as they silenced the Cleveland fans with a 148-124 win.

While it was a historic night for the Thunder as a team, Adams made the most of his time on court and converted on a career high 12 field goals despite playing just 10 minutes in the first half, on his way to 25 points with 10 rebounds (five offensive) - with a number of his baskets coming in transition.

The 24-year-old said after the match in transition all he did was try to stay out of point guard Russell Westbrook's way.

"He's real fast and likes his lanes open – he doesn't need a screen in transition obviously – so it's pretty much get out of his way then just try to set up on the weak side, whether it be for an O board or a seal. That's pretty much all I'm looking for," Adams said.

"It's not fun though, bro, it's tiring. It's so tiring."

Adams opened the scoring with the first three field goals for the Thunder, as OKC jumped out to a 30-14 lead within 10 minutes of action.

Steven Adams and the Oklahoma City Thunder were too strong for LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers. Photo / Getty Images.

While the hosts struggled to put the ball in the basket, the Thunder had no such issues as they saw production across the court. The Cavaliers were further hampered when star forward Kevin Love left the game due to illness after just three minutes of action and did not return.

Adams' production was limited in the opening quarter as, after picking up an early foul, he was given a second for running over Cavaliers star LeBron James. However, it didn't prove too costly as after just one quarter OKC held a 43-24 lead. Forward Paul George led the way with 13 points, while Westbrook had seven assists.

With a big hole to climb out of, the Cavaliers fought back in the second quarter with new recruit Isaiah Thomas looking as though he'd found his feet with his new team.

Adams' input was again limited in the second quarter as he picked up a third foul and was called to the bench where he remained until half time - taking the court for just 10 minutes in the first half.

At that point, it looked as through the 24-year-old's double-double streak would end at three games, however a huge second half put that notion to rest as he finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds and the Thunder ran away with the win.

It was a strong showing for OKC's key players. Adams, Westbrook (23 points 20 assists), George (36 points) and forward Carmelo Anthony (29 points 10 rebounds), combined for 113 points.

While also setting a franchise record, the Thunder's 148 points tied the NBA season-high for most points scored in a match, with Houston hitting the same number earlier in the season.

The win sees the Thunder pick up their fourth straight as things look to be starting the click for the side with the second half of the season now upon them.

They'll return home to Chesapeake Arena for the next match, hosting Sean Marks' Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday (NZ time).