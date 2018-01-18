New Zealand are on the cusp of the second 5-0 one-day international series cricket victory for just the second time in their history when they face Pakistan in the final match of the series at the Basin Reserve in Wellington today.

Tuesday's performance in Hamilton showcased New Zealand under the most pressure they have experienced so far this summer. They survived and prospered courtesy of Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme posting an unbeaten 109-run sixth-wicket stand.

Unlike the opening match, which New Zealand won by 61 runs courtesy of the Duckworth-Lewis Method, the rain should stay away for most of the final game tonight.

The Black Caps' only other 5-0 ODI clean sweep came 18 years ago when the West Indies, featuring Brian Lara and Courtney Walsh, failed to gain traction against four half-centuries from Nathan Astle, and Daniel Vettori's nine wickets at an economy rate of 3.43.

Advertisement

This time New Zealand's key attributes have been selflessness and adaptability. Most names from the New Zealand side have made a match-winning contribution at some point, with all the batsmen making runs and all the bowlers, even Kane Williamson in Hamilton, taking wickets.

Coach Mike Hesson said that brought selection loyalty and consistency. "If you talk about wanting to be selfless and then bin players trying to do the right thing by the team when it doesn't work, then you're not really living it are you?

"As long as people trying to perform their role, doing the best they can, they'll get more opportunities."

Batsman Martin Guptill added: "You have to be adaptable and that's happened well. Especially in our batting during the last four ODIs on some difficult surfaces. Guys have had to adjust their games, making sure they do the hard yards and grafting to get the team into a position where they can win.

"The last few years we've had a successful white-ball period, and the new guys have all fitted into the team culture. Take Colin [de Grand-homme's] effort to take the game away from them [in Hamilton]. Everyone's stood up when we needed them to."

After recovering from a hamstring injury, Guptill said he was still working on his own form, despite scoring 210 runs at an average of 70 and strike rate of 82.

"I'm trying to score the runs, they're just not coming that quickly.

"But I'm getting some good starts with Colin [Munro] and, if there's an early wicket, there's been good rebuilding with the next couple of partnerships."