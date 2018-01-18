Players are still angry over the shortness of Maria Sharapova's drug ban, according to former Aussie tennis star Jelena Dokic.

Dokic said players were meticulous over what they put in their bodies, and there was no excuse for the failed Sharapova drug test which the Russina superstar put down to tardiness.

Writing in the Sydney Telegraph, Dokic said Sharapova remained a mystery to the "vast majority" of players on the circuit.

"She doesn't want to be friends with the girls on tour. She's tough like that," Dokic writes, in a column tagged 'Why Maria Sharapova has no friends on tour'.

Sharapova served a 15-month banned for using meldonium during the 2016 Australian Open but received a terrific reception from the crowd on her return to the tournament this week.

Dokic said while Roger Federer may show up in the players' lounge now and then and Serena Williams "would always be up for a chat", superstar Sharapova "finds it hard to be friends with someone she has to go out there and beat."

Dokic said: "I've played her once at Wimbledon in 2003 and hit with her on another occasion. There was not much conversation; just a quick 'hello'.

"I remember seeing her a few weeks later and she wouldn't say a word. I never took it personally; that was normal with Maria and we all knew it. In a way it has helped her be successful."

On the drugs ban, Dokic said the failed test would not help her popularity among fellow players.

"She will have to live with it for the rest of her career," wrote the 34-year-old Dokic, who reached number four in the world in 2002.

"When I was playing I was listing down everything, including Panadol's and vitamins. All athletes are responsible for what they put in their bodies, and Maria is no exception.

"There is no excuse for that and I think there will always be a debate about whether the ban was long enough. Although she has served her time and she had been back for a few months I think there is still some anger from some of the players."