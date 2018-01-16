Join us here for live updates of the Black Caps fourth ODI against Pakistan in Hamilton.

Mitchell Santner today joined the small group of international spin bowlers who have taken a wicket with a carom ball.

The New Zealand left arm spinner dismissed the threatening Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman for 54 with a ball which clearly surprised the batsman, and the television commentators.

The ball didn't revolve, pitched outside lefthander Zaman's leg stump and turned like a legspinner to hit his leg stump. Zaman had advanced down the pitch and was beaten by the turn. The normal Santner delivery would turn from the off to leg side to the lefthander.

Replays showed Santner had folded his middle finger behind the ball. As it headed towards Zaman it didn't revolve as it usually would.

Santner and his New Zealand team mates were delighted, although that may have been more related to breaking a troublesome 86-run stand.

Several spinners have gained fame and considerable success through being able to deliver unusual balls, and that's not including those who have used the doosra extensively, such as leading test wicket taker Murali Muralitharan and the man credited with inventing it, Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq.

Indian Ravi Ashwin is one who has fooled batsmen with his ball which moves from leg to off, against his conventional offspin direction.

West Indian Sunil Narine has bemused batsmen around the world for several seasons, while Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis, who is the fastest bowler to 50 ODI wickets, in just 19 games, was another who enjoyed considerable success.

Santner is known to have used the delivery before in international matches. However this is thought to be the first time it has moved to that extent off the pitch, and the first time it has been a success.

Pakistan suffered a further, brief setback shortly after when Shoaib Malik was struck on his uncovered head by a sidearm throw from Colin Munro about 12 metres away on the offside. Malik had been looking for a short single and was sent back.

He lay prone on the ground for several minutes, received attention, and sympathy, before continuing. But not for long, as he holed out to long on, giving captain Kane Williamson his second wicket of the innings.