'Horrific': Star's Open nightmare

Today has not been a good day for US tennis fans.

American star Jack Sock began his Open campaign in the worst way possible after losing the first set to Yuichi Sugita 6-1.

The 25-year-old hit zero winners and had 19 unforced errors in the opening set as the Japanese star broke his serve at will.

Advertisement

He fought back in the second set with five aces to snag three games to his name.

The World No. 9's nightmare set followed a "pathetic" display in Auckland leading up to the Australian Open. The towering American is at threat of losing his $100,000 appearance fee at the ASB Classic after video evidence suggested he was not giving 100 per cent in his second round loss against Peter Gojowczyk.

The USA has endured a tough day on the court with eight of their top stars eliminated in the first round.

Jack Sock picking up where he left up in Auckland...loses the first set 6-1 to Yuichi Sugita. #AusOpen — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 15, 2018

Yuichi Sugita up 6-1 4-2 on Jack Sock. WHAT IS HAPPENING TO THE AMERICANS TODAYYYY? 1-9 on the day, with Ryan Harrison being the lone winner (def. Sela in five) #AusOpen — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) January 15, 2018

Matt Ebden gets huge result

Aussie Matt Ebden has taken out American No. 16 seed John Isner in one of the biggest results of his career.

Isner's elimination is the latest blow in a horror opening day for Americans at Melbourne Park.

Ebden recovered after dropping the second set to run away with the match 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-3 and defeat a top 20-ranked player for the first time in a grand slam event.

In one of his best performances the 30-year-old hit 38 winners and 13 unforced errors.

Most impressively, he frustrated one of the best serves in men's tennis and broke Isner's serve four times.

It was Ebden's first win in the main draw of the Australian Open since 2014.

It was also his first win in a grand slam main draw since Wimbledon in 2015.

He has never made it through to the third round of the Australian Open.

He will play Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov in the second round.

Venus dumped out:

2017 finalist Venus Williams has made a shock first-round exit after losing 6-3 7-5 to Swiss star Belind Bencic.

The No. 5 seed was on the wrong end of two marathon sets as she was eventually eliminated in a 113 minute battle.

Williams served to stay in the match at 5-4 down in the second set, but lost her serve when again serving to stay in the tournament down 6-5 in the second set.

Williams is one of many American stars to be eliminated on day one of the tournament.

Five other Americans also lost on the first morning of the tournament.

Sloane Stephens lost 2-6 7-6 6-2 to Shuai Zhang.

Sofia Kenin lost 6-4 6-4 to No. 12 seed Julia Goerges.

Taylor Townsend lost 6-0 7-5 to Magdalena Rybarikova.

Alison Riske lost 2-6 7-6 6-3 to Belgian Kirsten Flipkens.

Coco Vandeweghe lost 7-6 6-2 to Timea Babos.

Loco Coco's bizarre banana outburst, point penalty

American No. 10 seed Coco Vandeweghe was issued with a code violation after refusing to play because no bananas were available for her to eat on Hisense Arena.

After losing the first set, Vandeweghe remained in her seat when opponent Timea Babos had already returned to the court and argued with chair umpire Fergus Murphy that she should be allowed more time during the short break because tournament officials had failed to provide players with bananas.

How are they not on court? I mean, c'mon that's not my fault," she said during the argument.

"Why do I have to play under a different set of rules. I don't have to make myself uncomfortable because it's ill prepared.

"I have needs and it's not my fault that this court is ill prepared."

Bananas were eventually brought out to her, but too much time had elapsed for the American to eat the banana before she was ordered back onto the court by Murphy.

"So you want me to screw up routine because of an ill prepared court? That's not fair," she said.

"I don't understand why you're being so rude about it. I'm being very cool.

"Now they're here. Do you mind if I have a bite?"

When she was knocked back, Vandeweghe did it any way and was hit with a code violation for delaying the game.

In the second set she was hit with a full point penalty for appearing to curse in the direction of her opponent.

She eventually lost 7-6 6-2.