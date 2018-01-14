Lewis Hamilton reportedly called his ex-girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger "every name under the sun" in the wake of their 2015 split.

Veronica Valle, 26, who claims to have had a brief romance with the Formula One ace six months after his break-up from the former Pussycat Doll, also alleged that the Formula One ace "became obsessed with the idea of threesomes" after parting ways with Nicole.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, the glamour model made a series of shock revelations about the sports star, many of which involved his gorgeous former flame.

Detailing Lewis' split from Nicole back in February 2015, which came eight years after the pair first began dating, Veronica claimed Nicole ended things because he wasn't ready to propose.

She divulged: "He told me the reason they split up was because she wanted to get married. He wasn't ready. I think she thought he was going to propose. He didn't and she got mad."

Nicole - who is now dating tennis player Grigor Dimitrov - previously admitted that she and Lewis are no longer on speaking terms. Photo / Getty

Veronica's interview also saw her claim that Lewis became obsessed with the idea of a threesome after splitting from Nicole, and frequently pestered her for a menage à trois with Chris Brown's ex, Karreuche Tran.

She remarked: "I was so embarrassed - nothing happened. But I think he was just joking about threesomes. As far as I'm aware he never actually had any."

Veronica - who met Lewis through Instagram - also said that he aimed a series of damning remarks at his famous ex.

"He said he comes in and writes his own music – but she only had someone hand her a piece of paper and say, 'sing this'. He said 'she used to come in here and criticise me.' He called her all the names under the sun," she claimed.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for both Nicole and Lewis.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show in October 2016, Nicole - who has since found love with tennis player Grigor Dimitrov - admitted that she and Lewis are no longer on speaking terms, though insisted that she wishes him "happiness" and "success".

She said: "I don't see anything negative, I think it's quite natural when people separate and go their own ways and you just have to be adult about it and just always wish the other person happiness, success and love like sincerely and I do."

Lewis Hamilton reportedly became 'obsessed with the idea of threesomes' after calling time on his romance with Nicole Scherzinger. Photo / Getty

When asked whether they still stay in touch, the Poison hitmaker was frank in her omission.

She added: "Yeah we don't, like, talk. I think that he is the best driver since Ayrton Senna and I think that he's probably going to win this year and I only wish him happiness and success."

Meanwhile, in the wake of Veronica's claims, Lewis has cryptically removed all posts from his Instagram account.