New Zealand's dominance and a batting collapse from Pakistan spiraled the third one-day international at University Oval into a farce.

The visitors were dismissed for 74, conceding the game to New Zealand by 183 runs, and the series 3-0.

They are threatening the depths plumbed by the West Indies this summer as the Black Caps' vice tightens.

As it happened: Black Caps destroy Pakistan

Defending 257, Trent Boult starred with the ball. He took five for 17 from 7.2 overs, reinforced by three Ross Taylor first slip catches.

Boult started the rout by removing Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez within the first four overs. At the other end, Tim Southee toiled for nowt but maintained the pressure into the Dunedin north-easterly.

To up the gears on the disbelief, Babar Azam was run out 11 runs later, losing his bat in a rut on an adjacent used pitch.

Lockie Ferguson and Colin Munro assumed Boult's brief, scything through Shoaib Malik and Shadab Khan respectively to leave the visitors at 16 for six from 15 overs.

Just when the cause seemed lost, captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf piled on 14 runs for the seventh wicket to get within touching distance of 35, the lowest total in ODIs, made by Zimbabwe against Sri Lanka in Harare in 2004.

With Faheem falling to Ferguson, and Hasan Ali exiting to Munro via a one-handed Kane Williamson catch at short mid-wicket, Pakistan risked exiting for their lowest ODI total - 43 versus the West Indies at Cape Town in 1993. That was avoided when Sarfraz and Mohammad Amir blasted 20 for the ninth wicket.

One record Pakistan claimed was their lowest score against New Zealand, undercutting the 116 at Dambulla in 2003.

New Zealand pedigree should not be underestimated either. The victory was their 10th in succession across all formats, equaling the longest winning sequence in the side's history.

The first spanned from the final ODI defeat of Pakistan in January 2015 until the World Cup semi-final victory over South Africa; the second was across all formats from the 2016 Boxing Day ODI win over Bangladesh until they secured the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy against Australia last February.

Earlier, those watching New Zealand's innings could be forgiven for questioning whether they had been transported back to 1980s-style ODI cricket.

It was as if Marty McFly and Doc Brown had packed the ground into their DeLorean.

Bat and ball fought an even duel and, after two sixes within the first eight balls, no more featured in the innings.

Pakistan took the initiative, restricting New Zealand to 37 for one after 10 overs.

Three consecutive half-century partnerships between Martin Guptill and Williamson (69 runs off 111 balls), Williamson and Taylor (74 runs off 79 balls) and Taylor and Tom Latham (51 runs off 55 balls) brought the hosts back into the contest.

At 209 for three in the 43rd over, the visitors responded through the death bowling of Hasan and Rumman Raees. Pakistan took seven wickets for 48 to complete the innings off the last ball.

Williamson grafted 73 off 101 balls, building his strike rate as he adapted to the bounce and built an innings platform.

Taylor showed more immediate intent in his 52 from 64 balls. He pushed the scoring at a run-a-ball early before consolidating as they moved into the final overs.

Rumman and Hasan delivered well at the death, but Shadab Khan was the outstanding Pakistani bowler.

The 19-year-old leg spinner finished with two for 51 and was prepared to toss the ball up to tempt the New Zealanders with disguised variations. He removed Taylor with a flipper, followed by a wrong 'un spooned back by Henry Nicholls - Shadab took a one-handed caught-and-bowled diving around non-striker Latham.

However, all the catches were superseded by builder Craig Dougherty's effort. Standing beyond the boundary, he took an uncontested one-handed effort to earn $50,000 courtesy of Guptill and Amir's combined largesse from the fifth ball of the day.