Joseph Parker was "ripped to shreds" by talk show host Graham Norton, who said the boxing champion looked like the "king of pies".

British boxer, Anthony Joshua, was interviewed by Norton on The Graham Norton Show on his upcoming fight schedule.

As Joshua began discussing his plan to confirm a fight against Parker, a photo of the WBO champion appeared on the screen.

Read more:

Boxing: Joseph Parker on standby as confirmation of Anthony Joshua fight a step closer

Boxing: Joseph Parker's promoter David Higgins compares Anthony Joshua to English football team

Advertisement

Graham Norton said Joseph Parker does not look like a world class athlete. Photo / Getty

"Can I just say that looks like it's going to be quite an easy fight," Norton said, as he laughed at the photo.

"It's the king of pies!"

"He must be a world class athlete but he doesn't look like one does he?" he added.

Read more: Joseph Parker vs Anthony Joshua likely to be announced this week



Joseph Parker is being ripped to shreds #GrahamNorton — Caitlin (@Cait_7) January 12, 2018

Joseph Parker getting slaughtered on #GrahamNorton tonight. Being called a 'pie eater' and an easy beat for Anthony Joshua who is a guest. — daveyjg (@daveyjg) January 12, 2018

Joshua couldn't hold back a laugh himself and asked Norton whether "pie" should become Parker's new nickname.

"Shall I give him a nickname? Pie, the pie," said Joshua.

The heavyweight bout is expected to be confirmed within the next 24 hours and would reportedly take place on March 31 at Wales' Cardiff's Principality Stadium.