A young golfing sensation has attracted worldwide interest after posting a remarkable shot on social media.

A video was posted on Facebook of Five-year old Isaac Riches nailing a shot from the fairway, and as the ball trickled into the hole the young prodigy was too small to even know where the ball went.

The youngster from Armidale, New South Wales was then informed by his father Damien that the ball had in fact gone in the hole, prompting him to rush excitedly onto the green to see his achievement. The video has had over 3.1 million views.

Riches has been playing golf since he was 18 months old and took second place at last year's Australian Junior Age Championship.

He trains two to three times a week.

His talent attracted the attention of Australian golfer and PGA tour member, Jason Day, who encouraged Riches in a Twitter post to "Dream big, practice hard but mostly have fun."

Hey Isaac! Dream big, practice hard but mostly have fun! Look forward to seeing you on @PGATOUR in future. Aussie kids - get into #mygolf ! https://t.co/ASL8uNGT9s — Jason Day (@JDayGolf) February 1, 2017

How good is this little man.. 😎👏🏻 📽 @isaac_riches_golf Posted by The Players View on Friday, 3 February 2017