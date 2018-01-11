Ultrarunner Kelly Agnew has been stripped of his titles after an investigation revealed he had used a port-a-loo to cheat.

Mark Melton, of MCM timing, was asked by event officials to track Agnew at this years Across The Years Multiday race, after they were made aware of distance manipulation suspicions.

The investigation revealed that Agnew was not clocking in at a remote checkpoint at the halfway point and was instead sitting in a port-a-loo for seven minutes before jumping out to cross the start/finish mat.

Agnew used his watch to time himself in the port-a-loo in order to keep his "mile-pace" consistent.

"I kept my eyes on him the whole time ... he clearly glanced down at his watch as he entered the portable toilet as if he was marking the time he stepped in," said Melton.

Within only a few years of racing Agnew claimed the fastest known time on the White Rim trail and completed the Leadville 100 and the Rocky Raccoon 100-miler.

Agnew then went on to win the Across The Years Multiday race consecutively for four years, recently clocking 201.5 miles (321.5 kilometers) in just 48 hours.

He first raised eyebrows after winning the 2014-15 edition of the event by 55 miles (88 kilometers), despite stopping after just 41 hours.

The untrarunner was disqualified from this year's event and has been booted from competing in future events. Photo / Getty

A official timer from this year's event bluntly accused Agnew for cheating and said the runner's tactics were "obvious".

"The process Kelly used at ATY to circle around and come back through the timing mat without having done a complete loop was so blatant and obvious it could not possibly have been anything but deliberate," he said.

Agnew was disqualified from the event and has since had his previous titles stripped after a review showed he was a repeat offender.

The investigation showed Agnew had missed checkpoints at the Leadville 100 and his fastest known time for the White Rim trail appeared to only be supported by shaky GPS evidence.