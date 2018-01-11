An incident that led to Brendon McCullum accusing former Australian captain George Bailey of missing an opportunity to uphold the spirit of the game wasn't the first time the ex-Black Cap shared those thoughts.

McCullum had a similar message for current Australian test captain Steve Smith in 2015, during a match between Australia and England.

English allrounder Ben Stokes was given out for obstructing the field after putting his hand up to protect himself from a ball being thrown at the stumps.

In that instance, Smith did not revoke his team's appeal, and Stoke was dismissed.

"It was disappointing that Smith had a chance to make a statement about the way he wants his side to play the game and chose to go the other way," McCullum wrote in the Daily Mail at the time.

"Don't get me wrong: winning is important. But the longer you play this game the more you realise that some things are too valuable to spoil. By not withdrawing the appeal, Smith showed his immaturity. He may live to regret it."

Now, in similar circumstances, he had to make almost the same remark - this time in a T20 match.

Controversy raged In a Big Bash match on Wednesday night when McCullum's Brisbane Heat teammate Alex Ross was given out for obstructing the field when his bat hit the ball even though he was trying to avoid its path.

The dismissal came at a crucial point in the Heat's chase of 180, ultimately contributing to the team's last ball loss to the Hobart Hurricanes.

Hobart captain Bailey initially appealed for the run-out but expanded his appeal after seeing a replay which showed Ross had made his ground but looked to veer off his line.

"Personally I don't think it was the right decision. We are not righteous in our stance on the spirit of the game but every now and then you get a chance to stand up to the spirit of cricket and tonight George and the Hurricanes missed that opportunity," McCullum said of the incident.

"We debated the philosophical merits of one another points but in the end my view of it and his view of it may have altered."