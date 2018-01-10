Controversial allrounder Ben Stokes has been named in England's test squad to tour New Zealand later this season.

Stokes, arrested in September on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after an incident in Bristol, spent time playing one-day cricket for Canterbury before returning to England just before Christmas.

The England and Wales Cricket Board have made him unavailable until a decision is made on whether Stokes will be charged over the incident, but have consistently picked him subject to a change in his circumstances.

Batsmen James Vince and Mark Stoneman, who had average tours of Australia, have kept their places and there is a first callup for Lancashire's Liam Livingstone. Vince averaged 26.88 batting at No 3 in the Ashes, and opener Stoneman 25.77.

''The way Stoneman and Vince played, they do deserve a bit more of a chance,'' England coach Trevor Bayliss said.

''They were playing against one of the best attacks in the world in their home conditions and showed the potential they have.

''They are aware that it's about performance and scoring enough runs. If, over a period of time, that doesn't happen and you have to look for someone else, that is the way of the game.''

National selector James Whitaker said Livingstone, who averages 48.75 in first-class cricket, had been a ''standout performer'' in the recent Lions tour of Australia.

''We are particularly impressed with the way he bats against spin and is equally adept against the seamers,'' said Whitaker. ''He is a very talented and tough cricketer who has the ideal qualities and character to be successful in the test arena.''

England test squad: Joe Root (c, Yorkshire), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Alastair Cook (Essex), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Middlesex), Craig Overton (Somerset), Ben Stokes (Durham), Mark Stoneman (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Schedule:

Jan 25: First ODI, Hamilton

Jan 28: second ODI, Mt Maunganui

Feb 3: Third ODI, Westpac Stadium, Wellington

Feb 7: Fourth ODI, Dunedin

Feb 10: Fifth ODI, Christchurch

March 22-26: First test, Eden Park (d/n)

March 30-Apr 2: Second test, Christchurch.