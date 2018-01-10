Former boxer Floyd Mayweather offered the most predictable take on the 'Me Too' movement in a recent interview with Men's Health.

Mayweather was asked to share his thoughts on the sexual violence awareness movement at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where he promoted his virtual reality boxing game.

The world-class athlete, who has an extensive history of domestic violence, quickly cut off the reporter's question and responded with what was labelled as an "unbelievable response".

The exchange reads below:

We're asking a lot of men, in light of the #MeToo movement, how men can grow in 2018.

The who?

The #MeToo movement. Women speaking out about sexual assault.

When you say "me too" ... When somebody is like, "I got a Rolls Royce, I be like 'me too.'" When somebody say they got a private jet, I say, "Me too. I got two. Me too."

This is a very different —

Well, I didn't know! My Me Too movement from the beginning was whenever somebody said what they have I'm like, "me too." Somebody say they got a billion dollars, I say, "I made a billion dollars, me too."

I know you have a sensitive side. You've talked about your sensitive side before.

Of course. I mean, you live and you learn. I think everyone, if you're in an uncomfortable position, you have to pray about it, you know, talk about it, and I think that, you know, sexual harassment, I don't think it's cool at all.

Mayweather's comments has since sparked outrage on twitter, with many users commenting on the boxer's sexual assault history.

When someone says I beat the shit out of my girlfriend...Floyd Mayweather says me too. — Jen Babish (@JBabsSportsChic) January 10, 2018

Convicted woman beater Floyd Mayweather thinks the #MeToo movement to stop violence against women is actually when somebody says they have a private jet and Mayweather responds with, "Me too." pic.twitter.com/XeAQNkJbx3 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 10, 2018

The 'Me Too' movement begun after many women, particularly in the entertainment and sport industry, spoke out about sexual abuse and sexual harassment.