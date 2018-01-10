Move aside Dustin Johnson, because these toddlers may be the next stars on the golf course.

Trending online with thousands of views and comments, the two young boys Juan and Brayden are lining up to be golfing superstars.

Juan, aged two, has been labelled 'a golfing phenomenon' with his signature swing gaining over 11,000 views on Instagram.

Brayden, training from as young as 19 months old, also showcased his powerful form online, as he follows in the golfing footsteps of a proud father.

But unfortunately not all of us are born golfers as this toddler showcased the real struggle most of us face on the course.

Tag a mate that putts like this 😂 #golfgods #golfsucks

A post shared by Golf Gods (@golf_gods) on

