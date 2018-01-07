Julia Goerges is the 2018 ASB Classic champion, beating Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 7-6 (4) in a clinical display of tennis in just over ninety minutes.

Goerges was dominant throughout, finally managing to clinch an Auckland title on her ninth visit to the city.

Wozniacki threatened a comeback in the second set, breaking back to take the match to a tiebreak, but the German always looked more likely.

She was aggressive from the outset, and it paid off. When she did get into trouble – and those moments were rare – she generally served her way out of it.

Wozniacki struggled to find her range. She was off with her timing, and the result continued her poor recent record in finals, with only two successes in her last nine deciders.

For Goerges, this was her third WTA title in succession, after wins in Moscow and Zhuhai at the end of last year, which continued her unbeaten streak since October.

The final was the best possible matchup, after a less than ideal week at the tournament blighted by terrible weather on Thursday and Friday.

Unlike last year, where all the big names fell by the wayside, Wozniacki and Goerges were the top two seeds.

Both had been in strong form in Auckland, though Goerges had had the more convincing week. She fended off the challenge of 2016 Olympic champion Monica Puig in the first round, and got better with every match, by far the standout player in the double-up session today.



In contrast Wozniacki has been inconsistent. She demolished Madison Brengle and Petra Martic, but then struggled to put away wildcard Sofia Kenin and qualifier Sachia Vickery, both ranked outside the top 100.

For a long time today, the final was an obvious contrast. One player (Goerges) in red-hot form, and the other (Wozniacki) still trying to find her best.

The world No 14 sprinted out of the blocks, breaking Wozniacki in the first game.

Games went on serve for the rest of the set, but while the Dane had to fight to hold, Goerges was relatively untroubled. Goerges didn't offer a single break point opportunity – and when there was a hint of danger – she served her way out of trouble superbly.

Goerges then wrapped the set with an ace after 32 minutes.

Wozniacki attempted to gather her thoughts in the break – looking across several times at her coach – but the start to the second set was a mirror of the first.

Wozniacki was broken in the first game – a tame double fault at 30-40 – and had a mountain to climb.

She tried to lift her game, stepping inside the court to be more aggressive, but Goerges had an answer for everything.

The 29-year-old displayed an astonishing repertoire of shots, with one beautiful backhand winner down the line hit clean as a whistle.

Goerges was swinging freely. She gave up some errors, but also kept hitting the lines, with depth pushing Wozniacki back.

But leading 4-3 in the second set, Goerges wobbled. Two double faults gave Wozniacki a break point, which she took with a clean winner.

Wozniacki then held – surviving two break points – and the set progressed to a tiebreak.

Goerges always had the ascendency in the tiebreaker, and clinched the title on her first match point, with a forehand winner.